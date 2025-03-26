Nintendo Music is a fun little app, but you need to have an active Switch Online subscription if you want to use it.

It seems Nintendo will be slightly adjusting this in the future, with an update planned for "around October 2025". This update will allow users of this mobile app to access "some" Nintendo Music functions going forward, even after you've cancelled your membership.

Here's the full rundown according to Nintendo's customer support page (updated earlier this week) - revealing how you'll be able to use functions like the ability to edit, share, or delete your playlists:

Nintendo: "We are planning an update around October 2025 that will allow you to use some Nintendo Music functions, such as the ability to edit, share, or delete your playlists, even after you cancel your Nintendo Switch Online membership."

Nintendo hasn't revealed why we'll have to wait so long for this update, but hey - it's a busy year for the Japanese firm with the Switch 2 launch and anticipated games like Metroid Prime 4 also on the way. Maybe it's even timed in with something else, but we guess we'll just have to wait and see...

The notice about this Nintendo Music update months ahead of its release follows an update to the app yesterday which added 23 tracks from the Kirby and the Forgotten Land soundtrack. Nintendo also shared a notice at the time, mentioning how the rest of the album would be joining the service later this year.