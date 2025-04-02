After the Switch 2 Direct wrapped up, Nintendo put out a press release announcing its pricing in different regions, including Japan. However, it appears that Japanese gamers will have an extra, cheaper option if they're happy to have a Japanese-language-only Switch 2.

"The Japanese-Language System" is priced at 49,980 yen (approximately $333.87 USD at the time of writing), versus 69,980 yen ($467.48 USD) for the Multi-Language equivalent, which will only be available from the Japanese My Nintendo Store. The base system will retail for $449.99 in the US.

Why the different tiers and prices? This option has presumably been made available as a reaction to the weak yen, which makes Switch 2's launch price even harder to swallow on Nintendo's home turf than elsewhere.

The ability to play games from any region on any Switch 2 around the world makes importing a Japanese console very financially attractive for people living outside the country, so language-locking this cheaper version aimed specifically at the Japanese market will dissuade people who don't speak or understand Japanese from importing the cheaper model.

Here's the text as per Nintendo's Japanese webpage:

The Japanese-Language System (Japan only) is designed for use in Japan only.

Only Japanese is available as the system language, and only Nintendo Accounts with the country/region set to Japan can be linked to this system.

US tariffs have been a hot topic recently, too, so Nintendo is having to get creative with its Switch 2 pricing strategy.

Additionally, the website says that there'll be a lottery system in place in Japan for anybody wanting to buy a Switch 2 at launch, which is fairly standard practice for the country when it comes to hot-ticket gaming hardware. More details on the lottery system will be announced on 4th April. No pre-order details have been released in other regions at the time of writing.

How's your Japanese? Would you still consider importing this cheaper Switch 2? Let us know below.