Following its arrival on the Switch and multiple other platforms in February, Glover will soon be receiving its very first patch. It's arriving on 23rd April 2025.

The team says it's been listening to player feedback to ensure it can bring "important fixes and improvements to this beloved cult classic". So here's the full rundown, which covers visual upgrades, game-breaking bugs and more:

Glove - First Patch (23rd April 2025)

Achievements

Fixed descriptions and unlock conditions across several achievements.

Prehistoric World – Bonus Stage

Adjusted Garibs placement for smoother collection.

Fortress of Fear

Removed invisible walls that were blocking progression.

Visual Improvements

Enhanced textures, lighting, shadows, colors, and VFX across various levels.

Improved fog rendering for better atmosphere and clarity.

& MORE!

As part of the patch launch, the game will also be 10% off its regular console price for a "limited time", so if you're interested in checking this one out, now might be a good time.