In case you somehow missed it, Donkey Kong has been given a new design in his upcoming Switch 2 release Donkey Kong Bananza.

As part of this, Nintendo has been slowly updating DK assets, artwork, and merch, and now in another development, it's rolled out a new icon for the character based on his appearance in his new Switch 2 game as well as Mario Kart World.

There's a new update for all Nintendo Switch consoles, which includes Donkey Kong's newest design! — Zelda Universe (@zeldauniverse.bsky.social) 2025-04-30T01:00:10.566Z

If you want to make this icon your avatar on the Switch, you'll need to update your system to Version 20.0.0. You can do this by entering the system settings and performing the update from there.

This latest update also adds icons and changes the colours of select icons on the Switch HOME Menu. Along with this - it adds Virtual Game Cards, GameShare and the ability to "System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2".