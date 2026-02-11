If, on a random Wednesday afternoon, you were considering picking up or replaying Braid on your Switch,then we've got good news for you. Braid: Anniversary Edition has received a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and it's out today.

Spotted by Nintendo Everything, at the time of writing, the game is available on the Japanese eShop, with other territories surely following suit very soon. It costs 3,169 yen for the game, or 475 yen to upgrade, so expect to pay a little extra for the Switch 2 magic when it hits the eShop in your region.

So, what does the Switch 2 Edition bring to Braid? 120fps gameplay (if your TV supports it), even more developer commentary, and 1080p handheld and 4K docked resolution. Very nice.

If you've never played Braid before, the critically-acclaimed puzzler came to Switch back in 2024 as an enhanced rerelease of the 2008 indie classic. The Anniversary Edition features lovely painted pixel art, additional challenges, and developer commentary.

The game's creator, Jonathan Blow, spoke about the rerelease's sales just a few months after it launched, calling them "utterly terrible". Perhaps this Switch 2 Edition will give the numbers a boost.

His next game, Order of the Sinking Star, is coming to PC sometime in 2026.

Will you be grabbing Braid on Nintendo Switch 2 when it arrives? Let us know in the comments.