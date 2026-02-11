With Pokémon's 30th anniversary celebrations underway, fans are quite rightly curious about how Nintendo and The Pokémon Company might acknowledge the games that started it all.

Yes, without Pokémon Red and Blue (and Green), there would be no Pokémon and no 30th anniversary celebrations. Almost 10 years ago for the 20th anniversary, classic Pokémon games were added to the 3DS eShop on 27th February 2016. Users could buy these à la carte, long before Nintendo started to lean on subscription models for its retro games, and it made for an appropriate way to acknowledge the important milestone.

A new, unsubstantiated rumour from known Pokémon leaker Riddler_Khu (thanks, Vice Gaming) suggests that Nintendo might be gearing up to launch Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on the Switch for the 30th anniversary.

It's not clear whether these might be available via Nintendo Switch online or as standalone purchases (or, indeed, whether it's even a remotely credible claim at all), but it would make for a substantial addition to the GBA catalogue. Certainly, it would convince many Switch Online subscribers to upgrade to the more expensive Expansion Pack tier.

Whether this claim from Riddler_Khu is credible or not (and history suggests that their trustworthiness is sketchy at best these days), it's nevertheless inspired us to speculate on whether classic Pokémon games will make a return for the 30th anniversary. And if they will, in what form should they take?

So, let us know what you think, dear readers, by voting in the below polls and leaving a comment in the usual place.

Should Pokémon Red and Blue return for the 30th anniversary? Are you kidding? Of course! That would be neat, I guess Not fussed either way Nah, let's move on already I'd prefer a later generation Should Pokémon Red and Blue return for the 30th anniversary? (340 votes) Are you kidding? Of course! 69 % That would be neat, I guess 12 % Not fussed either way 6 % Nah, let's move on already 5 % I'd prefer a later generation 9 %

If not Red and Blue, which mainline Pokémon games should make a comeback? Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (GB) Pokémon Gold And Silver (GBC) Pokémon Crystal (GBC) Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire (GBA) Pokémon Emerald (GBA) Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen (GBA) Pokémon Diamond & Pearl (DS) Pokémon Platinum (DS) Pokémon Black and White (DS) Pokémon Black and White 2 (DS) Other (comment!) If not Red and Blue, which mainline Pokémon games should make a comeback? (308 votes) Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (GB) 11 % Pokémon Gold And Silver (GBC) 22 % Pokémon Crystal (GBC) 7 % Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire (GBA) 5 % Pokémon Emerald (GBA) 8 % Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen (GBA) 20 % Pokémon Diamond & Pearl (DS) 1 % Pokémon Platinum (DS) 3 % Pokémon Black and White (DS) 15 % Pokémon Black and White 2 (DS) 3 % Other (comment!) 4 %