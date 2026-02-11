2026 marks 10 years since the launch of No Man's Sky, and Hello Games is showing no signs of slowing down on the content front. Today, the studio has launched the 'Remnant' update, its first major patch of the year, and it's expectedly packed with additions.

The headliner this time around is the 'Gravitino Coil', an all-new Gravity Gun that lets you pick up debris and other large objects with ease. With such a power, you can deal with pesky sentinels, chuck projectiles, or set out on scrap expeditions, transporting any big finds back to base to recycle them into rare resources.

And yes, we said "transporting" there. Remnant also introduces a new fleet of trucks, tipping flatbeds and haulers, each of which promises to provide a certain Truck Simulator feel to getting from point A to B.

As ever, all of this can be done either alone or online with pals — though a new limited-time community expedition will encourage you to do the latter as you're tasked with clearing up the planet to unlock some sweet cosmetic rewards.

Here's a handful of screenshots from Hello Games, showcasing the new additions in action:

Combined with last year's 'Voyagers' update — which let you design and build a spaceship with your online crew — additions like today's make for a neat little bump to No Man's Sky's multiplayer appeal. With a rock-solid Switch 2 version, long may the updates continue!