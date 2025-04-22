Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Blizzard's Diablo series is tailor made for the Switch. Both Diablo II and Diablo III are fantastic on the hybrid console, and there are rumours out there that the latest entry — Diablo IV — may well be coming to Switch 2.

And, in an interview with host of GamerTag Radio Danny Peña, series manager and former producer of the Gears of War series Rod Fergusson has said that the prospect of Diablo IV on Switch 2 is "something to look at." (via Nintendo Everything).

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Fergusson told Peña that "It’s nice Switch 2 has the performance that can run a game like Diablo 4," and that there's an "opportunity" to bring the game to another console.

However, Fergusson reiterates that nothing is guaranteed, but that it's "less around the hardware" and more to do with the live service aspect:

"...live services on Switch have been a little bit challenging in the past, and so I’m hopeful that as they launch this June and as we look to the future that becomes easier and easier so it makes more sense to put a live service on the platform.”

Of course, to tide you over, both Diablo II and III will be playable on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility, so that'll be nice. But it sounds like Blizzard is keen to work with Nintendo again to bring its newest title to the next generation of Nintendo hardware, especially with Mouse Mode.

As we approach the Switch 2's launch, we're sure more and more developers will be looking to Nintendo's new console to ensure that they can get their games on the system. The third-party list is already looking pretty healthy on launch day, so we'll see what the future holds.

Let us know whether you'd like to see Diablo IV on Switch 2 in the comments.