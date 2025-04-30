Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

When Astral Ascent arrived on Switch in 2023, we called it "Probably the best roguelike since Hades", and we weren't lying, it's awesome. Well, soon enough, the run-based action will be getting even awesome-er with its ver. 2.0 launch and the arrival of a new DLC pack, 'The Outer Reaches'.

The additions are coming thick and fast thanks to this duo. The free ver. 2.0 update adds bonus rooms for build-enhancing perks and a new 'Imprint' magic system for even more spell customisation. Meanwhile, the 'Outer Reaches' DLC adds four new worlds for you to explore, doubling the size of the base game, new enemies and exploration mechanics, and a fresh boss fight against a familiar face.

Both the free update and the paid DLC ($9.99) land on PC today, though we'll have to wait a little while longer to get our hands on the Switch version, with the team currently eyeing a mid-May launch.

You can see all of these newbies in action in the above 2.0 trailer, but you'll find a closer look at some of the fresh faces and locales in the following screenshots:

It all sounds really rather swell and comes on top of an already-stellar roguelike. If you're still yet to check it out, this might just be the perfect time.