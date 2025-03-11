Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

It's an exciting month to be a Xenoblade fan with the upcoming release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition for the Switch.

Apart from this, Nintendo will also be celebrating this Wii U title's return with a brand new Tetris 99 Maximus Cup, kicking off later this week on 14th March and running through until 18th March. This includes a special theme you can unlock during the event if you collect 100 points.

This latest event follows a Tetris 99 event for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and just before this it hosted a Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom event.

To participate in this upcoming Maximus Cup, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. You can download this revolutionary take on the puzzle classic from the Switch eShop. Not long ago, Nintendo also added some more Tetris titles to the Switch Online app to celebrate the Tetris anniversary. The new collection Tetris Forever recently added two more games in an update as well.