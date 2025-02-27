If you're still not sure about Tetris Forever, now might be the time to reconsider with the game rolling out its "biggest-ever update" today with the addition of two new classic MS-DOS games.

This includes the 1991 "cult classic" Super Tetris and the 1988 title Tetris (AcademySoft) v. 3.12. Here's the official description for both of these titles:

Super Tetris:

Released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1991, this was an early attempt at creating a "sequel" to Tetris. The gameplay is quite different — the Matrix is half-full of garbage when a game begins, and players can earn and use Bombs to clear out the spaces and find power-ups buried in the garbage. It includes Cooperative and Competitive multiplayer modes, in which two players play in the same Matrix!

Tetris (AcademySoft) v. 3.12:

A historically important inclusion, this is the final version of Tetris created within the Soviet Union in the Academy of Sciences, ported from Alexey Pajitnov's original Pascal code by Vadim Gerasimov. Dating to 1988, it is notable for its inclusion of Phantom mode, in which all O-Tetriminos (square-shaped pieces) are invisible!

Apart from this, the latest game update also includes "major updates" for Tetris Time Warp. While single-player previously topped out at level 15 and it now extends from levels 16 through to 30. The multiplayer mode for Time Warp now also has a new Shield Tetrimino power-up, preventing players from Time-Warping each other.

Here's a more extensive rundown of what you can expect from this Time Warp update:

Blast Off To Level 30: The single-player modes in Tetris Time Warp, which previously topped out at Level 15, now go all the way to Level 30! Can you handle even higher speeds of play? Starting at Level 20, the Time Warp Tetrimino piece will no longer feature the golden-colored Tetrimino, so you won't be able to create Matrix-clearing cascades. And starting on Level 28, the lockdown speed of Tetriminos will greatly increase. Time Warp Shield: In Tetris Time Warp's multiplayer mode, the Time Warp Tetriminos now have a new power – Shield! Clear a line including a Time Warp Tetrimino while the Shield design is showing, and you'll earn a Shield that will stop other players from sending you into a Time Warp. It disappears after being used once. 1989 Mode Upgrades: Enjoy playing Tetris with black-and-white graphics and chiptune sounds? 1989 Mode, a single-player mode found within Tetris Time Warp, now has a variety of fixes and new options. You can choose to turn off "Modern Gameplay" and experience more historically accurate gameplay. You can also optionally choose to play the game with 18 rows in the Matrix, as opposed to the modern-day setting of 20 rows. Take the 40-Line Challenge: Celebrate Tetris' 40th anniversary by trying to clear 40 lines as quickly as you can. Playable in both Modern and 1989 modes. Options, Options, Options: A vastly expanded Options menu lets you customize the visuals, sounds, and gameplay in Tetris Time Warp to your liking. Turn individual graphic effects on or off, and tweak your gameplay with new options like the Initial Hold and Initial Rotation systems, Diagonals, and more.

Many other bug fixes, tweaks, and minor changes to all modes to improve the Tetris Time Warp experience.

Last of all, are some additional updates to "gameplay behaviours in the recreation of the Electronika 60 version of Tetris" to make it more "historically accurate". Language support has also been added for Korean and Traditional Chinese and there are various tweaks, bug fixes and enhancements to "improve the gameplay experience".