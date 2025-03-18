Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Playtonic's upcoming 3D platformer Yooka-Replaylee (aka the "remastered, remade, remixed version" of Yooka-Laylee) has officially been confirmed for a "2025 launch" and as part of this, the team has released a new trailer.

It's a "new gameplay explainer" and well, if you somehow haven't played the original game yet, this is a great way to get a quick recap about what exactly you can expect from this title inspired by certain "collectathon" platformers of the past.

This latest video reintroduces Capital B, the gameplay you expect, worlds you will visit, while also teasing new content, new challenges (testing different platforming skills), and much more. In case you missed it, Shovel Knight and other familiar faces will also be returning.

Here's a bit more about what you can expect via the official PR:

MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER – With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better. NEW AND IMPROVED CHALLENGES – Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake! NEW COLLECTIBLE CURRENCY – Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine. NAVIGATING THE WORLD – Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray! VENDI HAS PLENTY TO OFFER – Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer. REVISED CONTROLS & CAMERA – A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze. A DREAMY ORCHESTRAL SOUNDTRACK – The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears.

When Yooka-Laylee originally arrived on the Switch we thought it was great, so we're excited for this new version on next-generation platforms. The latest trailer for Yooka-Replaylee shows a Nintendo logo, reconfirming the game is coming to Nintendo platforms.