Last month, Playtonic gave us our first look at Yooka-Replaylee's Shovel Knight in all of his remastered glory, and today, the studio is putting the spotlight on another character to showcase its sweet new looks.

The delightful dino Rextro is the focus of the latest trailer, with the new footage highlighting his revamped arcade platforming minigames.

Those who played the original Yooka-Laylee will likely remember these minigames as a neat little homage to arcade gaming (punishing difficulty and all) but nothing to particularly distract the eye. The 'Replaylee' version, however, has had a complete overhaul.

Rather than mirroring some classic titles, the 'Rextro Bytes Back' arcades will see you playing as the polygonal dinosaur himself. These platforming sequences appear to be all about solving puzzles, defeating enemies and making it from A to B in one piece by utilising Rextro's unique skillset and abilities — including a somewhat disturbing extending neck.

Completing Rextro's challenges will grant you medals, which can be exchanged for Pagies to keep the collectathon going — so watch out, completionists.

While the upcoming remaster hasn't been officially confirmed for Switch 2 just yet, Playtonic is heavily hinting at it. A pair of suspicious eyes bounced on top of a mysterious 'Nintendo' icon in an early trailer, and the official website tells us that the game will be playable on "PS5, Xbox Series consoles and… Nintendo? (Ooh mysterious. We’ll have more on that as soon as poss!)" Call us suspicious if you want, but that sure sounds like a confirmation waiting to happen.

The original Yooka-Laylee was a neat slice of throwback 3D platforming, even if the comparisons to Banjo-Kazooie ended up highlighting its pitfalls a little. The 2D sequel, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, however, is generally the more beloved of the two for its Donkey Kong Country-inspired gameplay.