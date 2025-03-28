As we get closer to the Switch 2 Direct, it seems more retailers are preparing for the arrival of the new Nintendo system.

As highlighted by IGN, Best Buy Canada recently published a "comprehensive guide on how to pre-order the Switch 2", but this blog post has now been taken offline. What's most interesting about this is the date attached - suggesting Switch 2 pre-orders will open on 2nd April 2025 in Canada.

"Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will open on April 2nd at Best Buy Canada."

If this is accurate, it means pre-orders will go live in this region on the same date as the Switch 2 Direct. Best Buy in the US hasn't said anything about this just yet, so we'll just have to wait and see. Nintendo will also be hosting its "Switch 2 experience" globally. This begins in New York in early April and locations like Toronto will host this event later on in the same month.

Apart from the official pre-order date confirmation, we're still waiting for a price and release date for the new hardware.