Following the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Switch 2 Edition last month, Nintendo has now released its second update for the title this year.

It addresses multiple issues and makes some adjustments on both the Switch and Switch 2. There are also some updates specific to the Switch 2 version of the game. This includes an issue with clouds that's now been resolved, and also an update to the controller vibration intensity.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Version 3.0.1 (18th February 2026)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than normal after exiting the island hotel to an outdoor area.

Fixed an issue where, when asking Resetti to clean up the island, fences that were put away or in storage could change into different customizations or be duplicated, and some cleaned-up items could disappear.

Fixed an issue where Timmy and Tommy would sometimes stop following the player inside Nook’s Cranny.

Fixed an issue where items could pop out of a rock before the shovel made contact when hitting it.

Fixed an issue where, after playing with another player on a slumber island, home remodeling or relocation could become unavailable on the slumber island.

Fixed an issue where the Camera app installation sequence could play when redeeming the Island Designer license at Nook Stop.

Fixed an issue where some items were displayed in incorrect positions in the catalog used for photo studios and hotel decorating.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

Fixed an issue where clouds near the horizon could appear misaligned outdoors on the island, causing parts of the sky to show unnaturally.

Adjusted controller vibration intensity to match the level when playing on Nintendo Switch.

Once again, this follows the release of the Switch 2 Edition last month. If you haven't already got it, it's a paid upgrade for existing Animal Crossing Switch owners. Here's a sample of what we had to say about it in our Nintendo Life review:

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is perfectly fine. It makes things a bit prettier, has a few more options to take advantage of the console’s new features, but all in all, it’s not an especially exciting upgrade."

There was also a free 3.0 update released alongside the Switch 2 release, which added new content and features to both versions of the game.

