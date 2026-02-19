Bethesda has surprised Skyrim fans on the Switch 2 this week with a new update, which adds a "60Hz mode" and allows players to prioritise either the game's visuals or performance. The frame rate has also been locked to 30Hz in the visual mode, and the patch improves other aspects, such as the FPS performance drops in certain areas of the game.

The tech comparison YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has now taken a look at Update 1.2 - sharing a side-by-side video of the visual mode running alongside the game's performance mode. In some scenes, it's also shared footage of the existing update (Version 1.1, which was limited to 30fps).

While it might not look quite as impressive as it does in the visual mode, as you can see, the performance mode makes the experience smoother. According to this same video comparison, the game aims for 60fps in this mode, and while there is a solid frame rate in some segments, it can also be seen slightly dipping from time to time.

In terms of the compromises in performance mode, there appears to be less detail in terms of shadows and foliage. Other more noticeable things include more pop-in. Still, if you haven't already tried out this mode, it is worth a look, and might just end up being the mode you prefer playing on.

If you're still not sure if now is a good time to revisit (or jump into this title) on the Switch 2, we've shared our own comparison video on Nintendo Life, which you can see in our previous story covering the patch notes for Skyrim's Update 1.2.