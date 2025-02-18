An analyst has predicted that Nintendo will "likely" price the upcoming Switch 2 at $399.

Joost van Dreunen, author of 'One Up – Creativity, Competition, and the Global Business of Video Games' and co-founder of the Nielson-owned games market research firm 'SuperData Research' has presented his reasoning for this prediction in his latest 'SuperJoost Playlist' newsletter.

In it, he states that a $399 price point would comfortably straddle the line between affordable and premium, positioning it below its direct competitors but above the current Switch.

"Based on current market dynamics and platform positioning strategy, Nintendo is likely to price the Switch 2 at $399. It represents a critical psychological threshold that balances premium hardware aspirations against mainstream market accessibility. "At this price point, Nintendo would maintain its traditional positive margin on hardware while positioning the Switch 2 distinctly below rival premium gaming devices yet above the original Switch's launch price. It signals a meaningful technical advancement without alienating its core family demographic."

He also notes that at a time in which a potential trade war might present some unfortunate obstacles, Nintendo will be focusing more on platform sustainability over raw unit economics. As such, its move to promote backwards compatibility and a seamless transition from the OG Switch likely means the firm is leaning toward player retention and software attachment rates over immediate console sales.

Nintendo's ability to maintain premium price points for its software over multiple years means that it doesn't need to leverage Nintendo Switch Online quite as much as Sony and Microsoft do with their own respective subscription services. With the Switch 2 being backwards compatible, Nintendo will be looking to focus on maximising software revenue and digital engagement over a much lengthier console lifespan, as evidenced by the Switch.

Finally, Joost also mentions that PC handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally likely won't encroach on Nintendo's territory much thanks to their higher price points. He states that data suggests the audience overlap between these devices and Nintendo is minimal thanks to the latter's exclusive line-up of first-party games, meaning that most owners of premium PC handhelds likely maintain multiple gaming platforms.