The Switch 2 is just around the corner and according to a new report it could be joined by a new Xbox handheld "later in 2025".

A new 'exclusive' from Windows Central claims Microsoft is partnering with another company to deliver a PC gaming OEM "think ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, etc" and something "similar to Lenovo's SteamOS partnership with Valve".

This product, codenamed 'Keenan', is expected to look" unmistakably Xbox", be "more PC-orientated" and will apparently come complete with "an official Xbox guide button, and Xbox design sensibilities". It would run on Windows and put the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass at the forefront of the device, with the ability to install other programs like Steam.

This same exclusive also notes how this is just a warmup for Microsoft - further claiming Xbox will release its own dedicated gaming handheld at some point in 2027. Microsoft has already confirmed plans for a new console system and handheld, so we'll let you know if we hear any significant updates.

Keep in mind this is a rumour and Microsoft hasn't made any announcements about releasing a new handheld device this year.

Xbox has already mixed up its strategy in recent times - confirming it will be bringing more games to more platforms in the future. This began in 2024 with the arrival of Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded and Pentiment across platforms like PlayStation 5 and Switch.

Going forward, Xbox has promised the return of Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms and Microsoft's Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently mentioned how excited he was about the Switch 2 and the tech giant's plans for multiplatform releases.