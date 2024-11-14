Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has confirmed that the firm is looking into potentially producing a handheld device for its Xbox platform.

In speaking with Bloomberg (thanks, Pure Xbox), the executive stated that the “expectation is that we would do something” in the handheld space, but was also seemingly keen to set expectations. He said that the company is producing prototypes and considering what it might do with a portable device, but he has also requested that his teams look at the current market and apply its learnings.

As such, a handheld device from Xbox is still likely a few years away. We’re not sure about you, but we’re interpreting Spencer’s comments as “let’s see what happens with the ‘Switch 2’”. All eyes are on Nintendo right now as the firm prepares to reveal its upcoming hardware, and if rumours are to be believed, it’s likely to be a rather straightforward evolution of the current Switch family of systems.

Naturally, Microsoft will want a device that will actively grow its gaming user base, and not simply appeal to players already entrenched within its ecosystem. Given the sheer number of PC handhelds flooding the market following the Switch’s success, the company will need to be careful about how it approaches a potential handheld.

At the very least, we can probably rule out a streaming-only device. When discussing handheld gaming previously, Spencer had gone on record to state that “being able to play games locally is really important”.

So, we’ll see what happens! For the time being, all our focus is honed in on the upcoming ‘Switch 2’, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens if Microsoft launches a dedicated handheld competitor within the next handful of years.