Ahead of Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct next month, the rumour about Bethesda's 2006 action-RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion getting a "remake" has popped up once again.

After leaked evidence dating back to 2023, the latest update suggests it could be arriving "sooner" than fans think. This information comes from the podcaster 'NateTheHate' with VGC also claiming the remake could be here "as soon as next month":

"Nate claims the game will likely release before June, while sources have told VGC it could arrive as soon as next month."

This rumoured project, which is said to be "fully remade", is apparently developed by Virtuos (who has worked on several ports for Switch) and would run on Unreal Engine 5. It's also believed to include six reworked gameplay systems including "stamina, sneaking, blocking, archery, hit reaction and HUD".

Keep in mind, there is no mention of a possible Nintendo release right now, but given the success of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the Switch, you would think there's been at least some consideration about bringing this across to the hybrid system's successor.

Xbox has also adopted a new strategy where it aims to bring more games to more platforms, and this includes more support for Nintendo's hardware - with the tech giant already locking in the Call of Duty series. Another anticipated release from the Xbox library is DOOM: The Dark Ages, due out later this year.