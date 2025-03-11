Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

As we approach the end of the 'Switch 1' generation (at least, we hope we're approaching the end), we're starting to get all whimsical about the last eight years.

In truth, the Switch has brought us some of our favourite games of all time, and the list of certified 10/10 bangers to have landed on the console is enough to keep us occupied for years — something our ever-growing backlogs can attest to. But rather than focus on the sheer mass of brilliance that now lays out before us, we've decided to be a little evil and cut our libraries down to size. Hypothetically, of course.

Inspired by the wonderful chaps from our video team and their latest video (which you'll find above), we're wondering what's the one Switch game you couldn't live without? Felix, Zion and Alex already fielded a handful of responses from some of you on our YouTube community channel, with the likes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Animal Crossing: New Horizons all making an appearance. But now, it's your turn.

If you could only play one Switch game for the rest of time, what game would it be? Would you be pulled into the endless replayability of something like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Perhaps the sense of adventure in Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom would sway your decision? How about a slice of the console's incredible indie scene from Hollow Knight, Stardew Valley or Undertale? Gosh, this is going to be tricky...

You can let us know your desert island game in the following poll, but be sure to take to the comments after making your pick to let us know which digital delight you'd be playing on repeat. And if you need a little inspiration, we'll stick our list of the 50 best Switch games below for your perusal — but remember, you can only pick one!