The new Clovers Studio, led by video game industry legend Hideki Kamiya, won't be limited to "existing IP".

Speaking to Japanese publication GameSpark, Kamiya and his former PlatinumGames colleague Kento Koyama mentioned how just because Clovers was starting with a sequel to Okami, didn't mean it would necessarily limit itself to sequels and spiritual successors.

The team is actually open to "entirely new IP" and "will not close off any possibilities" when it comes to future projects beyond the new Okami title (translation via VGC):

Kento Koyama: "When it comes to considering what to work on next, the studio may think it could be interesting to make a sequel to an existing IP, or a spiritual successor, or an entirely new IP altogether."

Kamiya added to this noting how the studio would of course be open to a game based on an existing IP as long as the team felt it could add its unique style, and it got that "wow feeling" from the project proposal.

For now, the focus is all on Okami 2 which will be directed by Hideki Kamiya but doesn't have a release date or any platorms confirmed at this early stage of development.