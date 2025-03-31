Nier Automata is widely regarded as one of the finest action games in recent years thanks to its remarkably compelling gameplay and deceptively deep storytelling.

In a new interview with AV Watch (thanks, Automaton), PlayStation vet Shuhei Yoshida went so far as to credit Automata as the "game that changed everything". He said that it effectively reversed the Japanese game industry's fortunes after years of struggle during the late 2000s and early 2010s when it tried too hard to appeal to Western tastes.

Yoshida said "I think Yoko Taro (director) created it without paying any mind at all to making it sell overseas, but it was a tremendous success". Indeed, these words echo the sentiments of Masahiro Sakurai, who recently stated the importance of Japanese developers making games with domestic appeal rather than overseas appeal.

Yoko Taro went one step further, however, and claimed on social media that he was actually ordered by producer Yosuke Saito to ignore what the West would ultimately think of his game.

"I'm honored that Automata is being praised, but it was Saito-P who ordered me to 'make it for the Japanese market without worrying about overseas reviews'. To be more precise, I remember him saying something like, 'You can't make a game for overseas, so (at least) do your best to make it for Japan'."

Saito responded to this statement to soften the message somewhat, saying:

“What I said at the time went more like this: "Since we’re Japanese people, there’s no need for us to go out of our way to cater to people overseas. Surely, we’ll be able to attract at least a million players among all the people out there who genuinely want to play a Japanese game made by a Japanese person (the one and only Yoko Taro).”

Whatever the task was at the time, we think it's safe to say that the resulting game was an absolute banger, and well-deserving of its enduring praise. When we reviewed it for the Nintendo Switch, we called it a "modern classic" and awarded it a score of 9/10.