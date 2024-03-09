Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As part of the Super Mario Day celebrations, Nintendo has announced it will be releasing Mario Kart sets in 2025.

At the very end of LEGO's Super Mario broadcast, it shared an incredibly brief teaser - showing off the outline of a kart. This new line will be part of the Super Mario line, but nothing else has been shared about it just yet.

LEGO has also unveiled a bunch of new Super Mario sets. Many of these were leaked earlier this week. There's The Bowser Express Train set, King Boo's Haunted Mansion set and Battle with Roy at Peach's Castle You can get the full rundown in the video above.