After giving us a sneak peek last month, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have finally added the T-1000 to Mortal Kombat 1's DLC roster.
Arriving as a part of the 'Kaos Reigns' expansion, the T-1000 brings a whole host of T2-inspired moves to the famous fighter, joining the likes of Conan the Barbarian and Ghostface.
It's not only DLC content that crops up in this update, mind you. The T-1000 is accompanied by support fighter Madam Bo, new skins, bug fixes and visual tweaks — some of which are even specific to the Switch version.
The full patch notes were shared on the official Mortal Kombat support website, and we have gathered all the Switch-relevant points together for you to check out below:
Mortal Kombat 1 March Update (Released 18th Mar 2025)
Nintendo Switch
- Improved the texture for the left most pillar in The Great Hall
- Improved online ping when the pause menu is repeatedly opened and closed
- Improved the textures for Quan Chi’s Union of Light skin
- Adjusted the hood positioning of Scorpion’s UMK3 skin
- Resolved an issue that causes Reptile’s hood to turn green when equipped with his UMK3 and MK ’95 skins
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
- Improvements to Screen Reader functionality
- Added T1000 Fighter to Roster
- Added Madam Bo Kameo to Roster
- Added Outworld Menagerie skins for KItana, Mileena, & Tanya
- Added Outworld Gala skins for Li Mei, Reiko, & Shang Tsung
- Added MKX skins for Scorpion & Sub-Zero
- Fixed several visual issues during brutalities
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Baraka
- Added new move Desperate Tarkatan
- Heel Drop can now be held to perform Heel Smite
- Quick Shave (Back Kick) cancel occurs 2 frames later
- Butcher (Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick) cancel occurs 2 frames later
- Slaughter House (Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick) has 1 less frame of hit advantage
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Slaughter House
General Shao
- Added new move Smoldering Wrath
Havik
- Helping Hand when used more than once in a combo will no longer perform second or third hits
Johnny Cage
- Ball Buster brutality can be performed closer to the corner
- Fixed audio issue that could cause crowd cheering to linger during a Fatality or Animality
Kenshi
- Added new move Soul Exit
- Summon Ancestor duration is now 10 seconds (was 15 seconds)
- Ancestor can now be hit by attacks that affect opponent's Kameos
- Ancestor is now vulnerable to attacks during the startup and recovery of Teamwork on block or miss
- Ancestor is now vulnerable to attacks during the startup and recovery of Ancestral Assist on block or miss
- Fixed animation blending issues with Ancestor when Teamwork or Ancestral Assist is blocked or misses
- Fixed incorrect visual effect appearing when Ancestral Assist is blocked
- Ancestor recovers 8 frames faster after Teamwork is blocked or misses
- Ancestor recovers 7 frames faster after Ancestral Assist is blocked or misses
- Demon Drop and Enhanced Demon Drop has 5 more frames of block stun with increased pushback on block
- Silencing Souls (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) now has a different hit reaction
- High Kick (Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction
- Face Breaker (Back Kick) does 50 damage (was 70)
- Heighten Senses (Back Kick, Back Kick) now has a different hit reaction and increased hitbox when opponent is in a combo
Kitana
- (Air) Reverse Fan Toss now only destroys projectiles when Enhanced
- Fixed (Air) Reverse Fan Toss attack appearing from incorrect side if opponent switches sides with Kitana at specific timing
Mileena
- Added new move Krazed Tarkatan
Raiden
- Electric Overcharge now detonates automatically 2 seconds faster
- Fixed issue with Electric Overcharge lingering after a Fatal Blow is performed
- Fixed issue with Electric Overcharge audio lingering when interrupted
Reiko
- Increased health by 50
- Added new follow-up to Charging Pain, "Pain Reaper"
- Charging Pain Delay Cancel now recovers 7 frames faster
- (Air) Reap The Whirlwind has 2 more frames of hit advantage
- Push Kick (Away + Front Kick) now causes 6 more frames of hit stun
Smoke
- Fixed issue causing Smoke to remain invisible longer than intended if opponent blocks Vicious Vapors while invisible
Sub-Zero
- Added new moves Polar Palm and Permafrost Palm
- Fixed animation issue when hitting opponent with two freeze attacks in a combo
Shang Tsung
- Pulse Check (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) hitbox increased when done in a combo
- Spinning Spikes now has no gravity scaling when used up to two times in a combo
- Double Skull second hit does 10 more damage
- Triple Skull second & third hit do 10 more damage
- Enhanced Straight Skull, Enhanced Double Skull, & Enhanced Triple Skull does 10 more damage on all hits
- (Air) Straight Skull does 20 more damage
- (Air) Enhanced Straight Skull does 20 more damage on first hit, 10 more damage on second hit
- Kameo Kopy used on Darrius or Ferra is now considered airborne when visually in the air
- Opponent is now considered airborne while visually in the air during Back Throw
- Enhanced Kameo Copy can now only be used 4 times in a combo
- Fixed Havik's Enhanced Blood Bath debuff not clearing when morphing back into Shang Tsung
Tanya
- Karma (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch) all hits now cause ground bounce reaction when used on airborne opponent
- Seeking Guidance level 1 charge now takes 18 seconds to decay (was 12 seconds)
- Seeking Guidance level 2 charge now takes 24 seconds to decay (was 12 seconds)
- Enhanced Seeking Guidance now always gives level 2 charge, recovers 6 frames faster, and can 2in1 cancel into basic Attacks
- Enhanced Seeking Guidance when performed in a combo now has damage scaling
Omni-Man
- Fatal Blow can now be performed while in the air
- Follow-up hit for Like An Ant now only occurs if Back Kick is held
- Opponent is considered knocked down 12 frames later during Back Throw
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Viltrumite Stance
Peacemaker
- Increased health by 50
Homelander
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during flight
Noob Saibot
- Fixed audio issue with Enhanced Shadow Ghostball being delayed
Ghost Face
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Psychotic Rush & Psychotic Dive
- Fixed incorrect animation playing if player holds certain inputs while performing Back Throw
Conan
- Fixed some Kameo Ambush Attacks not being possible during Destroyer's Drop
- Fixed visual issue that could cause abrupt movement if Conan is defeated by a juggle combo while Crom's Curse is active
- Fixed Kameo Cyrax's Self-Destruct causing an extra bomb to appear if used to defeat Conan while Crom's Curse is active
- Fixed several attacks causing mistimed visual and audio effects during Crom's Curse resurrection
Kameo Fighters
Frost (Kameo)
- Ice Wall starts up 19 frames faster
- Ice Krash follow up to Ice Wall refill delay reduced to 1 second (was 6 seconds) and increased recharge rate
- Ice Krash follow up to Ice Wall will now always face the Ice Wall
Goro (Kameo)
- Raise The Roof refills Kameo gauge faster after use
- Dead Weight refill delay reduced to 1 second (was 4 seconds) and increased recharge rate
- Fixed issue with Shokan Stomp interrupted in specific situations not applying any damage scaling
Jax (Kameo)
- When Gotcha Grab hits an opponent's kameo the refill delay is reduced to 1 second (was 6 seconds from activation)
- When Gotcha Grab misses it no longer has a refill delay (was 6 seconds from activation)
- Fixed damage scaling not applying if Quad-Slam is interrupted
Sareena (Kameo)
- Fixed Old Moon being unable to hit opponent after it is reflected by Conan's Atlantean Bulwark
Scorpion (Kameo)
- Fixed lingering visual effects if Aura Of Flame is used to defeat an opponent
Stryker (Kameo)
- Added new move Rapid Fire
Sub-Zero (Kameo)
- (During Arctic Armor) Kold Shoulder refill delay reduced to 0.66 seconds (was 1.5 seconds) and increased recharge rate
Shujinko (Kameo)
- Fixed Ghost Face's Backstage Pass missing when done in the corner at certain spacing
Mavado (Kameo)
- Adjusted Mavado Ambush Attack window in several reactions
Tremor (Kameo)
- Added new moves Crystal Crag, Crystal Vault, and Crystal Heave
- Ground Pound second hit now starts up 2 frames faster and has 3 more active frames
- Transmute Down now has the same cancel timing as Transmute Up