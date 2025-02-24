Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 has been released that showcases the T-1000 playable character in the Khaos Reigns expansion.

Available from 18th March 2025, the T-1000 is yet another classic movie villain getting the MK treatment and, judging from the short teaser, it seems NetherRealm Studios has done a wonderful job at staying faithful to the character's appearance in the 1991 classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

In fact, the T-1000's fatality involves the character launching a huge truck into poor Johnny Cage, before the T-1000 single-handedly smashes out the windscreen and proceeds to shoot Cage at point-blank range with an SMG. Gnarly.

We're hoping the game manages to sneak in a few more Terminator 2 nods with the new character; can you imagine if NetherRealm also bagged the likeness of actress Jenette Goldstein as John Connor's foster mother? Famously, the T-1000 impersonated Goldstien's character to lure Connor back home, but messed up by mistakenly calling the family dog by the wrong name.

Regardless, we're excited to see more when the T-1000 arrives in March. It'll be joining an ever growing roster of characters, including the likes of Conan the Barbarion and Ghostface.