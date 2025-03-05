Ahead of MAR10 Day next week, Nintendo has announced multiple Mario Day discounts on select Nintendo Switch titles.

If you're wanting even more Mario action, you can also check out Mario's classic library of games on the Switch Online service. To help you do this, Nintendo is offering a free 14-day trial, with this offer ending on March 17th. The code for this trial will also need to be activated by March 31st.

"This #Mar10Day, play a selection of classic games featuring Mario on your Nintendo Switch system with a free trial of #NintendoSwitchOnline! For a limited time, you can make the fun last even longer with a 14-day trial! Offer ends 3/17 at 11pm PT."

This standard tier trial will give you access to games like Mario Bros., Super Mario World, Super Mario Land 2 and obviously various other retro Nintendo titles. This offer is not available to existing members with an active Switch Online membership.

In addition to this, Nintendo is also hosting a My Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge later this week, where racers can join for the opportunity to receive 310 Platinum Points. Here are the details:

"Between March 7 at 12 a.m. PT and March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players across the globe will join forces to try and finish one million combined laps in the game! If the goal of one million laps is completed by all global players combined, everyone who participated in the Americas will receive 310 Platinum Points! To take part, just enter 1152-2501-4827 in-game when prompted."

