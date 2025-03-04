Nintendo is often restocking the My Nintendo Store with all sorts of goodies and the latest batch of 'exclusives' has arrived.

My Nintendo users located in the US can now get their hands on a Super Mario Stadium Tote Bag for 500 Platinum Points and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe License Holder with Lanyard for the same price. Here's a look at both of these items, along with some descriptions:

Super Mario Stadium Tote Bag - 500 Platinum Points

"Transform your everyday adventures with the Super Mario Stadium Tote Bag! Carry Mario, Luigi and Toad from the Mushroom Kingdom wherever you go with this transparent tote bag! From Mario’s winning smile to Luigi’s playful charm, this transparent bag boasts a fun design that brings joy to any outing. Perfect for concerts, sports events, or just a day out, this bag is designed to hold all your essentials while keeping your fandom front and center. This physical reward is available while supplies last."

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe License Holder with Lanyard - 500 Platinum Points

"Get your Mario Kart fix with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe License Holder and Lanyard! Rev up your style with this fun and functional Mario Kart 8 Deluxe License Holder, complete with a super-cool driver's license and matching lanyard! Featuring iconic characters, this license holder not only keeps your important cards safe but also showcases your love for the beloved racing franchise. Perfect for track days, fans on the go, or just adding a sprinkle of adventure to your everyday look—this accessory is sure to make you feel like a true racing champion! Don’t miss your chance to zoom into fashion and fun! This exciting collectible is only available while supplies last."

Keep in mind shipping fees apply. Apart from this, Nintendo recently added multiple Donkey Kong-themed items to the My Nintendo Store. The sound clock Alarmo is also available for purchase on the My Nintendo Store and no longer requires a Switch Online subscription to order.