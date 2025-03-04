Nintendo has announced that it is discounting several first-party retail titles on Nintendo Switch to coincide with the upcoming MAR10 Day celebrations (that's 10th March in case it wasn't incredibly obvious).

Available on 9th March 2025, six games will be discounted down to a suggested retail price of $39.99, while one more will benefit from an even heavier discount, retailing at $29.99.

So let's check out the games on offer, hm?

That's not all, though. Also from 9th March, Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will be available for purchase at select retailers in North America, including Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and Target. Up until recently, the device had only been available directly through Nintendo, with Best Buy getting in on the action only last month.

Nintendo is also hosting a sweepstakes event on the official My Nintendo website, offering users the chance to attend Universal Orlando Resort and check out the new Universal Epic Universe, of which Super Nintendo World will be a part. Just make sure you have a whole 10 Platinum Points available!

Mario Day will come shortly before the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on 20th March 2025 and the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase on 2nd April 2025. Fingers crossed a new 3D Mario game gets announced; we're sure as heck due one soon.