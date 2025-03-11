Adglobe and Live Wire's critically acclaimed Metroidvania Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist has received a free update, and its adds a few brand new features to the already fantastic game.

In version 1.1.0, which is now live on Steam and is coming to consoles soon, you'll be able to take part in Boss Rush Mode. You unlock this once you've defeated every single boss in the game, and it can be accessed from the Memories menu at any rest point.

Also coming in the update is the Boss Rematch feature — different from Rush — and a New Game + mode, which allows you to carry over all of your skills and Homunculi, but all enemies will be a higher level. A couple of other small bug fixes and tweaks are also part of the update.

Hopefully it lands on Switch soon, but for now, have a look over the patch notes to get prepared:

Patch notes: 1.1.0



New features:

Test your skills by challenging the new "Boss rush" mode

- Unlocked by defeating all the bosses in the game.

- Accessed by the "Memories" menu, "Boss rush" tab from any rest point.

- Clear times and best attempts are saved as records.

- Receive "Fragments" by clearing the challenge. The number of fragment received depends on the selected difficulty. Boss rematch feature

- Accessed by the "Memories" menu, "Bosses" tab from any rest point.

- Receive "Fragments" by clearing the challenge. The number of fragment received depends on the selected difficulty. Carry over your progress and explore a harsher world with "New Game +"

- Unlocked by clearing the game and seeing a specific ending.

- Start the game from the beginning while keeping your parameters, skills and items.

- All enemies will be of higher difficulty, starting the game on a chapter higher than the previous maximum, and bosses will have more aggressive patterns. (Items related to quests will not carry over.)

- Items that were obtained previously will be replaced by either "Material" or "Junk" in New Game +.

- Items that were not previously obtained can still be obtained in New Game +. - Items that were replaced in New Game + will be placed again when carrying data over a second time.



New "Relic" upgrade level (++)

- "Relics" that were upgraded to the "+" level can be upgraded again to the "++" level at the relic refinery.

(Upgrading a relic to "++" will further increase its effect or lower its slot cost.)

("Relics" that could not be upgraded before are still not upgradable.) Other additions

- Add a set logic to Skill, Equipment and Relics to easily switch between equipments

- Add new gallery items and costumes obtainable by spending "Fragments".

Adjustments:

- Adjust some events to make scenario specific triggers a bit easier to understand

Bug fixes:

- Translation fixes

- Small visual and gameplay fixes

We've already sung Ender Magnolia's praises in our review, and this is already the third update to the game since its release in January. We're looking forward to seeing what's next for Ender Magnolia, and the teams behind the game.

Have you played Ender Magnolia? Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments.