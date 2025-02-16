Following its January release, the dark fantasy Metroidvania Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist has now received another game update.

This one bumps the title up to Version 1.0.4 and comes with some gameplay adjustments and bug fixes. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official Steam game page:

Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist - Patch notes: 1.0.4



Thank you for playing ENDER MAGNOLIA. We just released the version 1.0.4, which contains a few gameplay adjustments and bug fixes. Thank you for your support!

Adjustments:

Enemies parameter adjustments

Support robot summoned by "Luiseach, the Iron Witch": lower stamina and

resistance to status effects





Add automatic recognition of Joy-Con controller through Steam



Adjust visuals between the "Central Stratum - Steel District" and "Declan's Estate" areas

to make the area change easier to see



to make the area change easier to see Adjust some SE that were too loud



Adjust some routes in the "Sorcerer's Academy" area to make it easier to reach students



Elemental damage (status effect value) is now nullified if the corresponding status effect is already set



Automatically re-summon "Muninn" and "Huginn" after an event



Hide the "Compare" window when selecting a Carapace in the Craftory



Brush up of animations on some enemies



Brush up some UI elements



Brush up some background visuals

Bug fixes:

Fix input bug that would not allow to summon two pressure skills when buttons were pressed at the same frame



When using the "Instant death" challenge, blighted damage area will not instantly kill anymore due to being necessary for game progression



Fix the map completion display in "Crystalline Realm" when skipping a specific encounter



Fix the effect of the "Headless Gold Statue+" relic



Fix some translations errors



Various minor visual and gameplay related fixes

If you haven't played this game yet, it's well worth a look if you're a fan of this type of experience. We gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars here on Nintendo Life, calling it an incredibly polished and downbeat Metroidvania.