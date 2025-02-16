Following its January release, the dark fantasy Metroidvania Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist has now received another game update.
This one bumps the title up to Version 1.0.4 and comes with some gameplay adjustments and bug fixes. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official Steam game page:
Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist - Patch notes: 1.0.4
Thank you for playing ENDER MAGNOLIA. We just released the version 1.0.4, which contains a few gameplay adjustments and bug fixes. Thank you for your support!
Adjustments:
- Enemies parameter adjustments
- Support robot summoned by "Luiseach, the Iron Witch": lower stamina and
resistance to status effects
- Add automatic recognition of Joy-Con controller through Steam
- Adjust visuals between the "Central Stratum - Steel District" and "Declan's Estate" areas
to make the area change easier to see
- Adjust some SE that were too loud
- Adjust some routes in the "Sorcerer's Academy" area to make it easier to reach students
- Elemental damage (status effect value) is now nullified if the corresponding status effect is already set
- Automatically re-summon "Muninn" and "Huginn" after an event
- Hide the "Compare" window when selecting a Carapace in the Craftory
- Brush up of animations on some enemies
- Brush up some UI elements
- Brush up some background visuals
Bug fixes:
- Fix input bug that would not allow to summon two pressure skills when buttons were pressed at the same frame
- When using the "Instant death" challenge, blighted damage area will not instantly kill anymore due to being necessary for game progression
- Fix the map completion display in "Crystalline Realm" when skipping a specific encounter
- Fix the effect of the "Headless Gold Statue+" relic
- Fix some translations errors
- Various minor visual and gameplay related fixes
If you haven't played this game yet, it's well worth a look if you're a fan of this type of experience. We gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars here on Nintendo Life, calling it an incredibly polished and downbeat Metroidvania.