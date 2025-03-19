Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Had enough Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition content? No..? Good, 'cause we're not done just yet.

Ahead of the game's launch on 20th March 2025 (yes, tomorrow), we thought we'd give you one last glimpse with some direct-feed gameplay. 11 minutes of it, no less! No commentary, no quips, just straight gameplay to give you a nice feel for what to expect from Monolith's remarkably sprawling epic.

We should note that the footage isn't from the beginning of the game; in fact, the sections in the video are from roughly the 20-hour mark (apart from the cutscene at the end; that comes a bit earlier). There's nothing here that we'd deem to be an egregious spoiler, but if you're concerned and would like to head into the game completely fresh, then we don't mind if you want to give this one a skip.

That said, we imagine some of you who perhaps might be unfamiliar with the game will be wondering just how it differs from the numbered entries. This chunk of gameplay does more than enough to demonstrate the differences in battle mechanics and exploration, so if you're interested, then give it a whirl.

We gave Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition a whopping score of 10/10 in our review, calling it "an expertly crafted revamp that gives us all the bells and whistles we could wish for in terms of graphical upgrades". If you love lengthy RPGs that don't skimp on compelling gameplay, this is definitely one to check out.