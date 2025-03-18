So without further ado, let's get cracking...

First up, TechRadar Gaming awarded the game a perfect score of 5/5 stars, highlighting the vast number of improvements made to the experience, but also mentioning that object pop-in can be an issue:

"The release of Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition means that the entire Xenoblade quadrilogy is now playable on Nintendo Switch. If you’re playing the enhanced Wii U title for the first time, you’ll undoubtedly be dazzled by its breathtaking open world and astonishingly deep battle system. Series veterans will also appreciate quality-of-life changes like an improved tutorial, better navigation as well as the overall cleaner visuals whether you’re playing in docked or handheld mode."

IGN was similarly high on praise, but stopped short of a perfect score with its 9/10 review. It again highlights the improvements and states that this is a great way for newcomers to jump in:

"Xenoblade Chronicles X was already one of the Wii U’s best games, and this Definitive Edition has escaped the destruction of its old home like the White Whale and settled down nicely on Switch. The quality-of-life improvements here are enough to justify another trip to Mira alone for veteran players, and it’s the perfect opportunity for newcomers to explore its beautiful landscapes for themselves. Its combat systems are deep and engaging, and the massive open world never got old to run, jump, or fly across. Its main story may not quite live up to the standards of the series, but a likable cast of characters and plenty of compelling side missions mean Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is still an adventure worth writing back home about."

RPG Site similarly settled for a 9/10 score and noted just how impressive the game is on Nintendo's humble hybrid system:

"There’s also a lot to be said about how impressive it is to play such a sprawling and complex open-world game on what is essentially a portable device. This feels like the Switch’s swan song as Nintendo prepares to enter their next era. It’s hard to not wish there was just a bit more new content here, but in all fairness the base game is overflowing with things to do. Despite some gripes, Definitive Edition was a great way to play one of my new favorite open world games. I’m excited to dive in to clean my plate of all the remaining side content out there, and even play the multiplayer when it unlocks. There is truly no game like Xenoblade Chronicles X."

VGC gave the game a solid 4/5 stars and said that while cutscenes and dialogue can be a bit hit-and-miss, the vast, open world, Skell gameplay, and engaging combat more than make up for this:

"While its plot and performances sometimes had our eyes glazing over, there's still no doubt that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is an impressively vast adventure which has clearly been designed with the player's comfort in mind. With swift exploration, an engaging combat system and a wealth of side quests, things are already compelling from early on, and that's even before the mechs turn up and kick things up another level."

PC Mag follows up with another 4/5 verdict, stating that although the early sections can be a bit of a slog, this is undoubtedly the best way to play the game:

"In many ways, Xenoblade Chronicles X had become a white whale for most Xenoblade fans, locked on a console released a decade ago. Now that it's finally available on one of the most popular systems ever, there's never been a better time to play. Improved visuals, combat, and a new story chapter entice returning fans and newcomers alike. Although its opening hours are rough, we encourage you to push through the stubborn early sections to reach the addicting core that more than stands the test of time."

Finally, Eurogamer rounds things out nicely with yet another 4/5 star review, stating that it's still a bit of a "strange" entry to the series, but one that stands proud against its numbered brethren: