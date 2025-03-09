Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Capcom outlined the changes to its Capcom Fighting Collection 2 last September and now it appears to have provided an update on select games in this new package.

This covers not only changes but also additional settings and much more. Here's the rundown via Capcom's official website:

Capcom Vs. SNK Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Changes from Original

Some stage visuals have been altered.

Stage music can now be changed in the EX Settings. Choose from the game's original music or nostalgic tracks from other Capcom and SNK arcade titles.

Sound Style added to in EX Settings.

Select Original to enjoy the original sound setup, or Ver.2K25 to play with a newly-remixed soundscape.

Sound Style settings are reflected in online multiplayer as well.

Select Original to play the arcade version of Capcom vs. SNK 2 Mark of the Millennium 2001, or EO Version Standard to play the updated "Easy Operation" version, Capcom vs. SNK 2 EO.

The EO Version Standard makes the followings changes from the Original version.

- Invincibility removed from roll canceling in some Grooves.

- Super Cancel possible when using P-Groove.

- Character performance adjusted for some Grooves.

EX Settings include a Same Character Selection option. By enabling it, two or more of the same character can be on the same team.

Changes from Original

Stage Music option added to EX Settings.

Select Original to enjoy the original stage music for Capcom Fighting Evolution,

or Nostalgia Remix to play with stage music from classic Capcom arcade titles!

Shin Akuma and Pyron are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper

Changes from Original

The English version has been built using the Japanese version's data as a base.

Some stage visuals have been altered.

Shin Akuma and Final M. Bison are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Power Stone

Changes from Original

The appearance of certain characters during their endings has been changed.

Kraken and Valgas are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Changes from Original

Sound Style added to in EX Settings.

Select Original to enjoy the original sound setup, or Ver.2K25 to play with a newly-remixed soundscape.

Sound Style settings are reflected in online multiplayer as well.

Changes from Original

Sound Style added to in EX Settings.

Select Original to enjoy the original sound setup, or Ver.2K25 to play with a newly-remixed soundscape.

Sound Style settings are reflected in online multiplayer as well.

You can change these settings under Game Settings > EX Settings > Kyosuke's Aerial Float.

*On allows you to trigger Kyosuke's aerial float under specific circumstances.

Pre-made Edit Characters can now be used in matches. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Edit Characters.

Note: Edit Characters cannot be created in game.

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Changes from Original

Changed certain visuals during the story.

Changed the appearance of certain stages.

Kaede and Rai-on are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Pre-orders for this second fighting collection have already gone live digitally, with physical copies previously confirmed (including a bonus comic). It will arrive on Switch and multiple other platforms on 16th May 2025.