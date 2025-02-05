Nintendo recently released its latest financial update for the third quarter of FY2025 and, as most of us had probably expected, numbers are down across the board as the Switch lumbers towards its ninth year on the market.

Had Nintendo released such figures several years ago – in which operating profit was down a staggering 46.7% – you'd imagine that investors would begin to panic and Nintendo's share price would experience a bit of a tumble (just look at EA's recent downturn to see evidence of this).

Yet, with the Switch 2 on the horizon, investors have instead reacted calmly to Nintendo's lower-than-expected performance and revised forecast. In fact, the company's share price is currently sitting at a record-high of ¥10,700, jumping up nearly 3% from the previous close of ¥10,400.

No doubt it will help that we have a clear(ish) picture of Nintendo's upcoming plans regarding the Switch 2, with the company holding a Direct presentation on 2nd April 2025. We're expecting a metaphorical avalanche of information on the new console, including its release date, launch line-up, and info on its additional functionality.

Nintendo has also recently stated that it is taking "all possible measures" to combat potential resellers of the Switch 2, which will no doubt provide more confidence to investors that the company will be able to adequately meet consumer demand when the new console launches.

Late last year, research and consulting firm DFC Intelligence predicted that Nintendo would sell between 15-17 million Switch 2 consoles in 2025, and claimed it would be the "clear winner" of the next console generation.