EA's share price has taken a bit of a tumble after the publisher announced it woud be revising its financial outlook following disappointing sales of EA Sports FC 25 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

In just a single day, the company's share price dropped by more than 16% from 142.35 USD to 118.58 USD. Things are levelling out somewhat at the time of writing, but it certainly marks one of the most volatile downturns in the company's history.

Despite this, EA has experienced a fluctuating share price throughout the years and, as it stands, its current valuation is still higher than it was back in 2023. Still, it can't be a pretty sight for the big suits.

EA recently stated that EA Sports FC 25 experienced a "slowdown" in sales following strong initial momentum, while Dragon Age: The Veilguard failed to meet initial expectations by around 50%.

[image]

No doubt things will bounce back in the coming days and weeks; these things always do, after all. That said, the company currently has very little on the immediate horizon, with just Split Fiction and Plants Vs Zombies 3 listed on its 'Coming Soon' website page.