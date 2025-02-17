Developer Toby Fox is back with another update on the much-anticipated Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4, inching toward an as-yet unknown release date that is still promised to come later this year.

In short, console testing is still ongoing. Our assumption here is that the Switch is included in these tests, but Fox has not specified this in the BlueSky post. Instead, he merely states that testing has yet to begin on the PS5, with a previous post stating that PlayStation trophies will need to be tested at some point due to their mandatory requirement.

Still, Fox says that "there are fewer bugs" as a result of the testing, which is always good news. There's still a ways to go, mind you, but we're thankful for the developer's continued transparency.

Still console testing. There are fewer bugs, but there's a lot to go through. (Haven't even tested PS5 yet) In addition to fixing Ch3/Ch4, we also need to implement having saves from the DEMO carry over to the main game on consoles... We only received the technology to do this now. I hope it works! — tobyfox (@tobyfox.undertale.com) 2025-02-16T23:44:29.887Z

At the start of 2025, Fox confirmed that both Chapter 3 and 4 will launch this coming year. Work is also ongoing on the eventual Chapter 5, too, with Fox stating that "more recent hires” were making steady progress, stating "The rate of creation is quite solid this time! Many things are in development at once!".

It's now been well over three years since Chapter 2 released on the Switch, but we continue to await new updates from Fox with gusto. Here's hoping we get a release date pretty soon, though.