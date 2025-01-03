Following his end-of-year newsletter update in December, game developer Toby Fox has kicked off 2025 with a special post on social media.

Not only does it wish fans a happy new year, but it also jokingly issues another reminder about Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 and how they will both be launching at some point this year! Here are some cool drawings Toby attached to this message:

In December, Toby Fox’s holiday newsletter mentioned how Chapter 3 had been tested by a “professional team” and was feeling “pretty solid now”. As for Chapter 4, it’s currently going through the first translation pass.

And in terms of the fifth chapter, work is also underway – with “more recent hires” making steady progress. You can get the full rundown in our previous update here on Nintendo Life and if you're curious about this series, you can download the first two chapters from the eShop for free.