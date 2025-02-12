At The Game Awards last year, SEGA announced its new racing game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was "coming soon" to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

If you're wondering about when we'll be getting another update, there's now a rumour more information could be arriving as soon as this week during Sony's 'State of Play' broadcast.

It's been fueled by Sonic Team producer Joel Youkhanna, who acknowledged this broadcast announcement on social media and shortly after deleting the same post. Here's what was said:

"Oh look, a new State of Play. #knowingsmile"

Along with this, it seems there might have already been some screenshots leaked on social media. While we won't be sharing anything here, the game's title is very much reflective of the experience - with Sonic and friends travelling across worlds in different types of vehicles.

Of course, nothing has been officially revealed or confirmed just yet, so we'll just have to wait and see if we do get any Sonic-related news.

Sony has said its show this week will celebrate "a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world" with the event running for 40+ minutes.