Over the weekend a post on Famiboards with images supposedly showing placeholder listings on Costco Canada's internal system has a Switch model listed for $499.99 CAD.

The post from ProteusRidley (Note: content hidden for non-registered Famiboards users) includes two images supposedly showing the backend product listing and a printed point-of-sale sign misspelt as "NINTENDO SWITCH PALCE HOLDER". (Thanks, Notebookcheck.)

The poster doesn't claim that this is definitely Switch 2-related, "but it may be. The price could also be a placeholder as well." They also say that in "five years of working here, I have never seen a place holder for anything."

499 Canadian dollars converts to around 350 USD / 280 GBP at the time of writing, which would be on the lower end of analyst pricing predictions for Nintendo's upcoming hardware.

However, various global factors at the moment mean that a direct exchange rate comparison isn't terribly helpful for determining the Switch 2 MSRP Nintendo might land on in different territories. For reference, the Switch OLED model currently retails for $449.99 CAD / $348.99 USD / £309.99 GBP respectively.

Nintendo has made no official announcement regarding Switch 2 pricing, although following the publication of its quarterly financial reports last week, Nintendo president Shuntaru Furukawa stated in an investor Q&A that the firm was carefully considering consumer expectations with its Switch 2 pricing.

Let us know below if this 500 CAD figure is in the ballpark you'd expect for the next Nintendo console.