Ever since Nintendo gave us our first official look at the Switch 2 (even before, if you were paying attention to the leaks), we have been wondering what that mysterious new USB-C port on the top of the console is for.

Logic would suggest that it's for charging in tabletop mode — something that we haven't been able to do with any 'Switch 1' model so far — but last week's patent which showed the console working when flipped upside down had us (and the rest of the internet, it seems) wondering if the original, lower port might be the real star of the show.

Boasting far more creativity than we could dream of having, Reddit user jard_dog took to the r/NintendoSwitch2 group to share a very impressive-looking concept render, showing a dream design for the flipped console and its multiple ports.

As you'll see in the video below, the poster imagines that the main purpose for attaching the Switch 2's Joy-Con the other way around would be to make the most of the sturdy casing around the now-top USB-C port for accessory attachments. These attachments could be anything (a fishing rod peripheral, most likely) but the render imagines it in the coolest way possible by demonstrating a second screen attachment for huge DS play on Switch 2.

If that (and the jump scare appearance of 'Tomodachi Life 2') wasn't enough to pique your interest, the concept video then showcases a webcam attachment in the port instead — now just imagine the WarioWare minigame potential there.

Okay, we'll get our head out of the clouds and come back down to reality. Yes, the concept is a very unlikely one, and we struggle to imagine Nintendo ever going ahead with something so flimsy and blatantly reliant on additional purchases... That said, we're now looking over at our current Joy-Con, and that last comment is quickly losing steam.

Look, we can but dream. With patents for flippable screens, mouse controllers and "predictive inputs", we are almost just as in the dark about Switch 2 today as we were before Nintendo showed us the damn thing. The 2nd April Direct will shed some light on all of these rumours, surely — and we'd be lying if we said there wasn't a little dual-screen dream in our hearts now.