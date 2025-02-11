Nintendo and Lego have already dipped their toes into the Mario Kart series with some official sets, but if we're being honest, we're not overly keen on the output so far. It's just lacking some of that signature Nintendo ingenuity, y'know?

So, we were absolutely thrilled when we stumbled across this stunning Lego Mario Kart concept – built by user Bbeethoven99 – on Reddit that utilises a conveyor belt mechanism to simulate the feeling of movement. Essentially, the rainbow road track rotates around the conveyor belt, while the kart in the centre shifts left and right according to the steering wheel on the front.

Check it out:

It reminds us of the way the NES Lego kit works in that the Super Mario Bros. level rotates via a crank mechanism, with Mario himself suspended from the left-hand side. Of course, the concept shown here is significantly more complex, with the creator confirming that the key shown on the bottom right of the device is used to power it up.

Unfortunately, given that you can't submit new concepts to the 'Lego Ideas' scheme if it's for an existing license, it's highly unlikely we'll see anything similar in an official capacity. Shame – we'd gladly part ways with our hard-earned cash for something like this.