Nintendo-related LEGO leaks have been quite accurate in the past - with perhaps the biggest one of the lot so far being The Legend of Zelda Deku Tree set. Now, new rumours have surfaced online about another "massive" Nintendo-themed set.

According to multiple reports, the next major Nintendo set could be a Mario Kart one valued at $169.99 and launching in July 2025. (thanks, Brick Fanatics). Multiple Lego leakers have apparently shared evidence of listings for this new set including the product code 72037.

This set (which could potentially be an upscaled kart) would supposedly take up a slot in Lego's adult line, LEGO Icons. Lego has only just launched its Mario Kart line for the Super Mario series at the beginning of this year. There's already speculation this "massive" set could be timed in with the next major entry in the series, currently dubbed Mario Kart 9.

Of course, this is all just a rumour for now - so take everything here with a grain of salt. If we hear any significant updates or developments, we'll let you know. It seems various other Super Mario Lego sets have also been listed for 2025.