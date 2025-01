It’s a new year and that means brand new Nintendo-themed LEGO sets have arrived. Joining the Super Mario line is the Mario Kart series.

This new range includes a total of six sets featuring characters like Yoshi, Baby Mario, Baby Peach, Donkey Kong, Toad, and even an entire garage allowing you to customise your racer.

