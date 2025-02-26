Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Given the immense popularity of Balatro since its launch last year, it was really only a matter of time before it was unofficially ported over to other systems via homebrew modding.

Well, that time is upon us, folks. Thanks to Haynster over on Github (via GBATemp), Balatro is now available to play on the Nintendo DS. Installation instructions are available, and you'll need to make sure you have the MicroLUA homebrew development software.

Haynster has, however, clarified that a whole bunch of key features are missing from this port, so we wouldn't recommend opting for this over the OG Balatro on Nintendo Switch. Think of it as a cute little bonus; an intriguing experiment, if you will. We have to applaud the excellent effort, though.

Here's what was said:

"The game lacks music, different decks, and only has 12 Boss Blinds and 15 Jokers. "As well as the system for finding what the current hand played is can't take hands that aren't the amount of cards that the hand should be, so say in Balatro you have a pair and 3 other random cards, in the port the game wouldn't recognize that as a pair. Trust me I tried so hard to make it work but the game never would've come out if didn't take the easier method, maybe sometime in the future."

In other news, the european ratings board PEGI has announced that it is altering the 18+ rating for Balatro after a formal appeal was submitted. Judging that the game's fantastical elements mitigate the similarities to the real-world game of poker, it has lowered the rating to 12+.

Balatro has now sold over 5 million copies since its launch, and also recently bagged 3 gongs at the DICE Awards, including 'Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game'.