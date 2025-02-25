Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Prepare yourselves, poker fans, because our beloved roguelike Balatro has just landed another 'Friends of Jimbo' update, adding a whole new batch of crossovers into the mix.

Much like the three previous additions, the latest update features new card cosmetics from eight different crossover games. The Assassin's Creed, Fallout and Civilization series all crop up in this one alongside beloved indies like Slay the Princess, Bugsnax, the unexpected arrival of Dead By Daylight and Rust, and, weirder still, Critical Roll.

Most importantly of all, the update is available right now for free, so you needn't wait to get in on the new cosmetic action.

LOOK AT ALL THESE FRIENDS! — Balatro (@playbalatro.com) 2025-02-24T18:43:11.752Z

It all amounts to a pretty impressive lineup of crossover content. Let's not forget, previous updates have included the likes of Shovel Knight, Stardew Valley, Vampire Survivors... The Witcher! Who's left, eh?

News of 'Friends of Jimbo 4' came alongside the announcement that Balatro is now available on Xbox Game Pass, so if any of our Green Machine pals are still yet to dive into this one, now's your chance!

In related news, Balatro finally scored a new age rating from PEGI yesterday after a year of being labelled as '18+'. The game has now officially been lowered to 12+.