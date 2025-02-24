PEGI (Pan European Game Information) has announced that it has lowered the age rating for the smash-hit poker roguelike Balatro (thanks, Eurogamer).

The game drew plenty of attention when PEGI rated it 18+ in Europe, citing its resemblance to the real-world game of poker as the main catalyst. It reasoned that players may be able to transfer knowledge gained from Balatro into actual games of poker, but following a formal appeal, it appears that PEGI has finally seen some sense.

Posting an official confirmation on its website, PEGI states that Balatro is now rated 12+, with Luck be a Landlord also benefitting from the board's change of heart:

"The PEGI 18 rating for the game ‘Balatro’ has been changed to a PEGI 12 following a successful appeal submitted by publisher Sold Out Sales & Marketing. The Complaints Board concluded that, although the game explains the various hands of poker, the roguelike deck-building game contained mitigating fantastical elements that warranted a PEGI 12 rating."

At the time of writing, Balatro is still showing its 18+ rating on the Nintendo Switch eShop, though we suspect this will be altered very soon. There's a chance the game may be briefly removed from sale while this takes place, but don't be alarmed if this is the case.

Balatro recently bagged three gongs at the DICE Awards and has sold a remarkable 5 million copies since its launch. It's also the proud owner of a rare 10/10 review score from yours truly, in which we described it as "a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes".

If you've yet to check it out, what are you waiting for?