I must have some kind of record for Ring Fit, if not internationally (see: here), then at least for the West Midlands. I played 10 hours over the weekend, which probably sounds like a lot. I can confirm it was.
You know those charity fundraisers of dancing for 24 hours or whatever? It wasn't that. All I raised was my knees (a lot), the Ring (nearly as much), and my cat towards the ring to try and get it to jump through (once, he didn't).
But I fancied an excuse to finally dust off my file and finish it before 2025 was up, and so pitched this article and then realised last week just how much adventure there was still left to be had.
It’s been genuinely brilliant, a great game and a gorgeous vibe to engage with and inhabit for a bit. Here's some notes, only some of which can be attributed to the Stockholm Syndrome of largely running on the spot for six hours:
1) Ring Fit is one of Nintendo's most beautiful games ever
I am not just dehydrated and delirious, and yes, I have played Breath of the Wild and Yoshi’s Island and Super Metroid and Mario Kart World (I love Mario Kart World).
But Ring Fit’s colour is something else, verdant fields of wind-rippled grass with peach-pink pom pom trees, azure rivers, and dandelion showers with every ring squeeze. Sometimes a level is gilded in sunset gold, sometimes thick with mist. And all this with a sort of robust, pastel creaminess - like Skyward Sword set to Vivid.
I’m not sure if it’s just the bokeh or also the field of view or something that gives it such an open-air sense of stretching scope, but I know that just loading it up feels like adventure.
2) Its linearity is brilliant and the jump is brilliant-er
No one wants to go to the gym with that blank-page vagueness of what to work out today, pootling around the machines and then just deciding to do another ‘whole body’ session that starts with press-ups again. Clear direction is movement is progress. And in Ring Fit there’s always a direction, and that direction is forward.
Sure, there is a bit of back-tracking for items and some branching world routes, but nothing to bend the vector of onward. And each level is gloriously on-rails, the landscape expansive but the path laid out, with enough analogue interactivity in the moving and jumping to add swing in the tempo.
But it’s also a bit Sonic with its upper/lower level tiers, and suddenly seeing a gap in the bridge and hastily puffing the Ring-Con just so to get enough thruster-boost to casually flip across is so gratifying, I’d add it to the best video game jumps.