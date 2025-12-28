Review Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) - Fitness Fun For Everyone Vive la resistance

I’m also partial to the cooldown music, and the calm voice of the lady who guides it, which is basically part of the texture. And the brass-blare when you do the victory pose sounds like Walking On Sunshine. And the winter level theme is great.

But! The chord sequence in the Drageux boss levels is epic and rousing and I can feel that slight lift in the legs and straightening of the back, living up to the showdown music, slightly revived by the drama.

7) Cats truly give no Ring Fits

Both were pretty good at not getting kicked by my flailing legs or whatever. But like I said my idea of Cat-Crufts instincts kicking in and them jumping through the Ring with nonchalant grace did not come true.

8) The UI is a treat to navigate

At Hour Five on Day Two I really appreciated this, splayed on the sofa and treating myself to a bit of RPG house-keeping: clicking across skill-point menus and flitting between worlds with pleasing speed; hearing the different harmonized tones as you boop across the main menu creating an impromptu remix; growing to like the the weirdly literal use of the actual box as the icon for the main adventure because everything has such a pleasant, player-forward vibe.

This is UI design as encouraging as a personal trainer, and then the California summer pastel and bossa-nova lilt of the smoothie-squeezing is a menu vibe you could book a holiday in.

But! This is all emboldened by:

9) The happiest of haptics

Seriously, the HD rumble deserves its own review, especially finding sweet spots of position and feeling that tremble of confirmation through the joy-cons, like Will finding areas of thickened air for his Subtle Knife.

I might be overstating this, but it really is one of the most pleasing uses of tactile affirmation in games.

Anyway.

10) Every time I run or go to the gym, I vaguely intend to do some mobility but never do

All the podcasts go on about it. My brother can squat like a 3-year-old making a sandcastle. But years go by and I still have the flexibility of a parking bollard.

But Ring Fit forces me to stand like a tree to bamboozle dangerous flying insect enemies (this is presumably not a transferable skill) and doesn’t give my girl that super-saiyan magnesium-burn hair of feedback unless I squat to the limits of my groin, now done so much that I’m converted or at least recalibrated.

11) Minigames Max fun

Seriously, these are the best minigames since Super Monkey Ball or Super Mario 64 DS (shoutout to Astrolander in Timesplitters 2, the best of all time).

Robo-Wrecker is a brilliant circular Whack-A-Mole, and Squattery Wheel sounds like the best kind of pun-first fun. In general there’s an old-school sense of kitchen-sink generosity from an era before the crutch of updates and patches, and with a one-chance exhaustive imagination of there never again being a chance to use this Ring Fit controller.

12) (Like this article) It is shockingly long

So I had to strategise.

I had done about 14 worlds after my first, ambling, intermittent half-decade with the game. 40-odd hours according to the Switch timer (which included a good amount of messing about with minigames and that Splatoon banger in the rhythm game). When I looked it up and found out there were 23 (!) worlds, I was impressed and a bit uh-oh..

It quickly became apparent that my previous random machismo choice to do everything at level 30 was not going to fly. Even at level 24, the amount of reps-per-battle was formidable.

So I put it down to level 1, which reduced the reps per exercise in battles and the time for long-holds. But there’s still a world to be traversed, a certain amount of paths to be jogged, sprinted, mud-trudged, high-kneed, canoe-rowed and flown across.

This gave things a meta-layer of strategy. Choosing to re-run levels with those rare persimmons (what a word!) to make a smoothie that would Double EXP to deploy only in a boss battle or prolonged battle arena. Or forcing me to sell precious gems like phosphophyllite (what a word!) to make enough money to unlock three-star skills in the skill tree like my beloved Russian Twist (level 3!).

The point is, sometimes you need an excuse to engage, and speed-rushing Ring Fit was a blast that made me lean into the game systems more than I had before.

13) It's been a lovely send-off for Switch 1 and for the year

Will there ever be a Ring Fit 2? I hope so, but am not confident. I had to bring out the OG Switch again to charge its rail track Joy-Con for the controller, surprised at the suddenly slightly hazy 1080p of the homescreen on my TV.

Will I ever use my Switch 1 for anything else? Again, I’m not sure - my Switch 2 can do most things better. But it can’t do Ring Fit without those old Joy-Con, and now I’m chuffed to have actually finished it. What else can I do with the right excuse?

Let’s go, 2026.