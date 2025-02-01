As you might have seen earlier this week, the new trading feature went live in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket on mobile devices and a lot of trainers are particularly happy.

The developers have now released an official notice, responding to the players - mentioning how it appreciates feedback and is "actively investigating ways to improve" the trading feature while explaining how certain restrictions were implemented to deal with bots and "other prohibited actions".

The plan "going forward" is to offer multiple ways to obtain trade tokens. Here's the message in full:

Trading Feature Update: Since releasing the first iteration of the trading feature a few days ago, we have received a large number of comments. Thank you all for sharing your feedback. The item requirements and restrictions implemented for the trading feature were designed to prevent abuse from bots and other prohibited actions using multiple accounts. Our goal was to balance the game while maintaining a fair environment for all players and preserving the fun of collecting cards that is core to the Pokémon TCG Pocket experience. However, thanks to your feedback, we understand that some of the restrictions put in place are preventing players from being able to casually enjoy the feature as intended. We are actively investigating ways to improve the feature to address these concerns. Going forward, we also plan to offer multiple ways to obtain trade tokens including through event distributions. As always, thank you for being part of the Pokémon TCG Pocket community.

