Update [ ]: Following last week's news, Wario Land 4 for the Game Boy Advance is now officially available to Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers. You'll need to update your app and you can then jump straight in! The Japanese app has received the same game release this week.

Original Story: Nintendo's been pretty consistent so far this year with the Switch Online game updates, and joining the service next week is the Game Boy Advance title Wario Land 4.

This game originally made its debut on the handheld platform in 2001 and follows on from the first three games as well as the Virtual Boy entry. You can see it in action via the Switch Online service in the new trailer. Here's the official description:

"Wario Land 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on 2/14! Loot-loony Wario has discovered his biggest score yet! It's a fabulous golden pyramid filled with riches! Trouble is, its denizens don't want to give up the treasure easily, but that hasn't stopped Wario before! In Wario Land 4, the greedy hero finds himself no longer invincible, as in his previous platform adventures. He can, however, undergo amazing transformations that aid him in his quest—like becoming Vampire Bat Wario, Bouncy Wario, and even Zombie Wario!"

Once again, Wario Land 4 will be added to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service next week on 14th February 2025. You'll need to have an active subscription to this premium tier if you want to relive this Wario-themed adventure.

Japan's Switch Online library will also be receiving Wario Land 4 next week. This latest addition to the service follows the arrival of Ridge Racer 64 last week, and some Super Nintendo titles earlier in the year.